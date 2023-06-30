PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,142.25

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.25 ($14.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,055 ($13.41). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.41), with a volume of 4,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.43) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The company has a market capitalization of £474.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.42 and a beta of 1.00.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

