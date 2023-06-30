Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 181,004 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,004 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for 2.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 213,727 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of BRMK stock remained flat at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

(Free Report)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.