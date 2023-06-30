Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $97.43 during trading hours on Friday. 92,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
