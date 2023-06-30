Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $97.43 during trading hours on Friday. 92,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.