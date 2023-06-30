Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $282,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,644. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.