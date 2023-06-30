Prairiewood Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.73. 112,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

