Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 167 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for about 0.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OMC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

