Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $4.40. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 262,176 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.