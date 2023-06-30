Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $4.40. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 262,176 shares changing hands.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
