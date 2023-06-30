Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 919,663,631 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £94.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.71.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Further Reading

