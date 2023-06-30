Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Trading Up 0.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 2,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

