Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 411,520 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16,480.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,520 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,028,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.