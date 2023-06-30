Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 460,121 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22,983.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,121 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Tractor Supply worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

