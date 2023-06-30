Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 470,584 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22,462.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,584 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

