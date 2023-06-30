Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6,131.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,860 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $61.84 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2931 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

