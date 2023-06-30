Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $691,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34,084.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,187 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $387.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

