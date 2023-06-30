Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 614,843 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16,444.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,843 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Cheniere Energy worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

