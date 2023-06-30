Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 531,616 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 531,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.28 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

