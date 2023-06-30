Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 14,337.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Franco-Nevada worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE FNV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.88. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.