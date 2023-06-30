Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 1,066,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

