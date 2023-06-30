Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 130,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 348,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

