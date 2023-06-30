Prom Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00012863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.89122108 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,100,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

