ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.23. Approximately 2,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Pet Care ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.