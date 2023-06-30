ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $29.42 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.