ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.33

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 3676618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 198.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.