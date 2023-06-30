ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 20,765,155 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

