ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 20,765,155 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.