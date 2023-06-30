ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.39

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 914696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

