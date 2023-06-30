Providence First Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,147,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,315,502. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

