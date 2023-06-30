Providence First Trust Co Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,154. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

