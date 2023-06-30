Providence First Trust Co Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

