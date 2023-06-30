Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBWFree Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PBW stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 87,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,213. The company has a market capitalization of $749.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.