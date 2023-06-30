Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 87,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,213. The company has a market capitalization of $749.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

