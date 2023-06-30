Providence First Trust Co Sells 228 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.45. 432,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,191. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.