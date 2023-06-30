Providence First Trust Co Sells 981 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 658,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,481. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.