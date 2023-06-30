Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

