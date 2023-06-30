QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

