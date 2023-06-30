Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $30.99 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.12 and $30.99 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,397.51 or 1.00043635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

