Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.49. 981,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

