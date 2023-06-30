Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.