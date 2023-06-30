Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,349 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

