Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

FDS traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.79. 30,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.30 and its 200 day moving average is $410.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,832. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.