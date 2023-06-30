Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $410.79. 15,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

