Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 461 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,260. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

