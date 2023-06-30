Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $66.96. 28,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.3458 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

