Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $375.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,665. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.