Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 182,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

