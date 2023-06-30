Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.12 and approximately $31.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,960.64 or 0.99984630 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

