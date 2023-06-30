Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 282.8% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Quinsam Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:QCAAF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Quinsam Capital Company Profile
