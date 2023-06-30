Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,990,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,721,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $615.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

