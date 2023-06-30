Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Price Performance
RAFLF stock remained flat at $1.08 on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.
About Raffles Medical Group
