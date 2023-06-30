Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 127,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.19. 123,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.