Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 605 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

