Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $20.83 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.64.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

